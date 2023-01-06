2 Sharpshooters, Part Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Arrested: Haryana Cops

A country-made pistol, a car and a motorcycle were recovered from them. (Representational)

Ambala police have arrested five people including two sharpshooters for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh ransom to kill a local.

Officials said that on basis of a man's complaint on December 20, 2022, that he received death threats, two sharpshooters, identified as Mahinder Singh and Ramesh, related to Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested.

"They were arrested on January 2, and based on leads, three more accused have been arrested," Assistant Superintendent Of Police, Pooja Dabla said.

She said that the accused had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh to kill a local. "A country-made pistol, a live cartridge, a car, and a motorcycle used for recce recovered from their possession," she said while adding that further investigation into the case is on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)