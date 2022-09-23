Haryana Farmers Block Highways Over Crop Purchase Delay

The protest is being led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Charuni).

Farmers have blocked national highway 44 in Haryana's Kurukshetra completely as they began a planned agitation over the delay in the purchase of their harvested produce.

Citing that they don't have space to store produce, the farmers had asked the state government to advance the date for procurement, failing which they had threatened an agitation.

The farmers say that their produce was lying unattended in mandis or market as the agencies are yet to start their purchase. This has resulted in hundreds of quintals of paddy stock getting destroyed in the grain markets in Ambala, Kaithal, and other districts due to increase in their moisture content.



किसान साथियों ओर देशवासियों किसान यूनियन चढूनी ने बेरिगेट तोड़ दिए जब तक ख़रीद नही आती तब तक NH1 जाम pic.twitter.com/eeFf00kBa0 - Gurnam Singh Charuni (@GurnamsinghBku) September 23, 2022

Even though the paddy produce started arriving in the mandis in heavy quantities, the agencies are yet to start procurement.

The official procurement begins from October 1.