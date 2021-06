Breaking News

Haryana Extends Lockdown Till June 21, Shops Can Stay Open For Longer Hours

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide Covid-induced lockdown by a week, till June 21, allowing a few relaxations amid a dip in the daily cases. Shops in the state can now stay open from from 9 am to 8 pm, an increase of two hours, and on all seven days of the week.