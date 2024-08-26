Exclusive: Bhupinder Hooda On Why It's Advantage Congress In Haryana Polls

Bhupinder Hooda said he is confident of a Congress sweep in the upcoming Haryana polls

The Congress is set to sweep the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana, veteran leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. On whether he will be Chief Minister again, the senior leader said the Congress has a detailed process to decide such matters and that the high command takes the call after talks with MLAs.

Asked why he is so confident of a Congress victory in the October 1 election, Mr Hooda said, "We saw the signs in the Lok Sabha election. The people have made up their mind that a Congress government would be formed. We did not win any (Lok Sabha) seat in the 2019 election. This time, we won five and our vote share went up too."

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly was asked why he is so confident of a Congress sweep because both the BJP and the Congress won five seats each in the 2024 general election. "Congress won five seats, but we lost in many places with a slim margin," he replied.

On what is the Congress's advantage in this election, Mr Hooda pointed to the work under his government before 2014. "When we left the government in 2014, Haryana was ahead in per capita income, law and order, employment and in sports. These are not my figures, these are Planning Commission's figures. And where have we reached in the past 10 years. Haryana in now unsafe, our wrestler daughters have to sit in protest for justice," he said. The Chief Minister was referring to the agitation by the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikkh, over allegations of sexual harassment by BJP leader and former wrestling boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The veteran Congress leaders said 36 'biradari' -- a phrase used to refer to all castes and communities in Haryana -- are behind the Congress in this election. "Last time, the people gave us the responsibility to stay in the Opposition and we raised their voice."

On the BJP's claims of development, he said unemployment has tripled under their rule. "They saw they will increase incomes. That did not happen but expenses tripled. Every section is worried," Mr Hooda said.

Hitting back at the ruling party over its allegations of corruption against him, Mr Hooda said a Special Investigation Team set up to probe the charges is yet to submit its report. "I can list so many scams by them. They can only level allegations. But the people have decided," he said.

As the Congress preps for the big fight, many see infighting as a big obstacle in the party's road to a good poll show. Posters of Congress MP Kumari Selja -- considered an arch-rival of Mr Hooda -- have come up and she has said she wants to contest the state polls. Asked about the infighting angle, Mr Hooda replied, "There is no infighting in Congress. We are a democratic organisation. There can be a difference of opinions. When the party decides, everyone unites."

The BJP, meanwhile, has urged the Election Commission to briefly postpone the October 1 polls, citing holidays before and after the election date. Commenting on this, Mr Hooda said, "The people of Haryana are smart. They won't waste their votes because of holidays."

The Congress leader also responded to the BJP's allegations of dynasty politics against him. Mr Hooda's son Deepender Singh Hooda is a five-time Congress MP. "My grandfather and father were freedom fighters. I have served the people and Deepender has done the same. I am proud of my family that we are serving the people for four generations. This is democracy. Only those who serve move forward," he replied.

Asked if AAP contesting the polls can lead to a division of votes, he said, "The alliance we had was at the national levels. We have not spoken to them. Here the fight is between BJP and Congress."

The upcoming polls will also be a test for the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party, which pulled up a stunner by winning 10 seats in the 2019 state polls and went on to join the BJP-led ruling alliance. The alliance with BJP over, Dushyant Chautala has now said JJP may join the INDIA bloc if it gets respect.

Mr Hooda, however, ruled out any such plan. "The Congress is capable and we do not need it. We have not spoken to them."

Asked how many seats he expects Congress to win, the veteran leader replied, "I don't talk about numbers, but I can say the Congress will form the government with a significant majority."