Congress MLA's Kurta Displays Public Issues, Denied Entry To Republic Day Event

MLA Neeraj Sharma was denied entry to a Republic Day function in Faridabad.

Haryana Congress legislator Neeraj Sharma was stopped from participating in a Republic Day function in Faridabad today after he turned up wearing clothes displaying public issues. Mr Sharma tried to push his way towards the venue, but the cops stopped him at the gate, showed visuals that he shared online.

He later slammed the police for not allowing him to "hoist the flag" on X, formerly Twitter.

आज मुझे 26 जनवरी गणतंत्र दिवस मनाने नहीं दिया जा रहा



मैं एक विधायक हूँ और एक विधायक को भारत का झंडा लहराने नहीं दिया जा रहा



यहीं है सबका साथ और सबका विकास



क्या हम सच में आज़ाद है?@mlkhattarpic.twitter.com/ijIYUXOEWP — Neeraj Sharma MLA (@NeerajSharmaINC) January 26, 2024

"I am not being allowed to celebrate Republic Day on January 26. I am an MLA and an MLA is not being allowed to hoist the Indian flag. This is 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. Are we really free?" the MLA posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The MLA who had reached the district-level function in Sector 12 with various issues of his NIT-86 constituency printed on his kurta, was stopped by the cops. He introduced himself as a legislator and showed his invitation letter, but was still denied entry.

Mr Sharma said his dress also displayed 'Jai Siya Ram' and swastika, a Hindu religious symbol, and it was unfair to stop him from attending the function.

"Whenever the BJP government is afraid, it pushes the police till the funds are released to solve the problems of the people," he later told reporters, seeking to justify why he turned up in clothes displaying public issues.

Following his brief detention in Faridabad, he left for Panipat where a Republic Day event was organized at the Governor's house. But he was again stopped from entering and detained by the police.

Later, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda reached the Panipat rest house and got him released.

India celebrates its 75th Republic Day today, which marks the anniversary of it officially adopting its Constitution.