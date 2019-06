Vikas Chaudhary was shot multiple times. (Representational image)

A senior Congress leader of the Congress party was shot at near Delhi this morning.

Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in Haryana's Faridabad.

(More details awaited)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.