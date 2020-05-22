Haryana Congress Leader Arrested Over Tweet On UP Bus Row

Pankaj Punia was arrested from Karnal for allegedly "hurting religious feelings", police said.

Haryana Congress leader Pankaj Punia was arrested from Karnal for allegedly "hurting religious feelings" through a social media post and was remanded in police custody for a day, an official said on Thursday.

A former secretary of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, Mr Punia was arrested late Wednesday night on a complaint by a Karnal resident.

In the complaint, he was accused of hurting "religious feelings" and promoting "enmity between different groups on ground of religion" , the official said.

"Pankaj Punia was arrested from Madhuban area," police official Tarsem Chand said.

A similar complaint against Mr Punia, also an AICC member, was registered on Wednesday in Lucknow for his alleged objectionable tweet.

The official said that Mr Punia was on charged for various penal offences related to promoting enmity between different groups (S 153 A IPC), outraging religious feelings (S 295 A), committing public mischief (S 505-2), and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

The complainant has alleged that "one person namely PankajPunia@INC has posted provocative falsehood to promote enmity between sections of society on ground of religion and his acts are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony".

On Tuesday, Mr Punia in his tweet, now removed, had targeted the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, referring to the alleged politics over plying of buses by the Congress for ferrying migrants.