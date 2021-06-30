"We're Patient But Don't Cross Limits": Haryana Chief Minister To Farmers

Several rounds of centre-farmer talks have failed to end the deadlock (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, facing resistance from farmers protesting the three central agriculture laws, said on Wednesday that political leaders have been patient in the face of protests but it "won't be good for anyone to cross their limit".

The warning comes after a clash broke out today between anti-farm law protesters camping out at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border at Ghazipur and the local BJP workers.

"The word kisan (farmer) is pure and everyone holds them in high regard. Due to a few unfortunate incidents the word has become tarnished. Dignity of sisters and daughters is taken away, murders are happening, roads are being blocked. I condemn the incidents that are undemocratic," Mr Khattar said.

On reports that political leaders have been facing intense protests by farmers when they visit villages in the state, Mr Khattar said those running the government have a responsibility to meet people.

"We have maintained patience but they keep threatening us that the Chief Minister can't visit, the deputy Chief Minister can't visit the villages. Those running the government have a responsibility to meet and attend people. No matter how much they provoke us we are keeping our calm since they are our own people from Haryana. But it won't be good for anyone to cross their limit," he added.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting the laws since last year at three Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. They argue the laws will lead to edging out of traditional crop markets and usher in massive corporate houses to the farming sector that will result in their exploitation. They also demand a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime.

The government says the laws will eliminate the role of middlemen in the agriculture sector and enhance farmers' income. It has promised that the MSP will not be scrapped.

Several rounds of centre-farmer talks have failed to end the deadlock.