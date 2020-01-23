Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar To Take Control Of State CID

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar holds 17 different portfolios at present. (File)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Haryana will now be under the charge of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after state Home Minister Anil Vij was divested of the charge of the crucial department.

"Governor of Haryana, on the advice of the chief minister, has allocated some new portfolios to the chief minister and to two ministers. As per a notification issued by the Chief Secretary, the portfolios of the Criminal Investigation Department, and the departments of Personnel and Training and of Raj Bhawan Affairs have been allocated to the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal, in addition to his existing portfolios, with immediate effect," a Haryana government statement on Wednesday said, adding that Mr Vij will cease to hold the CID.

Mr Vij earlier in the day said there were no differences between him and the chief minister and that Mr Khattar was his "best friend".

The state Home Minister, who had earlier expressed unhappiness over not being briefed or given feedback on various issues by the CID, said: "Today was the first time that an SP-rank officer briefed me. Now he will be briefing me daily."

His comments came after the Bharatiya Janata Party said the differences between Mr Khattar and Mr Vij over CID's control have been resolved.

"The issue has been resolved. The chief minister is the head of the government and he can keep whatever (departments) he wants to have," BJP general secretary Anil Jain said.