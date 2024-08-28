Haryana BJP Gets Poll Body Notice For Featuring Child In Campaign Video

The Election Commission has sent notice to the Haryana BJP

The Election Commission (EC) has sent notice to the BJP's Haryana unit for using a child in a campaign video.

The EC in February had said it will ensure zero-tolerance on use of children in election-linked work and campaign activities.

EC sources said it has taken a serious view of a post on X by the BJP's Haryana handle, which showed a child in a campaign video.

The video violated the EC's guidelines. The EC said the Haryana BJP must respond by 6 pm on Thursday.

Under the EC's rules, District Election Officers and Returning Officers will have to take personal responsibility for ensuring compliance with all relevant acts and laws pertaining to child labour.

"Any violation of these provisions by the election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action," the EC had said in a press note on February 5.

The EC's rules, however, say the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal has said several teams are closely monitoring social media platforms ahead of the October 1 assembly election in the state. Mr Agarwal said expenses for ads circulated via social media will be added to the accounts of the candidates or parties.

He said several team have been formed to keep a close watch on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp groups, and X. "Any news published or broadcasted must remain impartial. The media should refrain from publishing or airing content that favours or opposes any religion, caste, or community," he said in a statement.

The chief electoral officer said prior approval from the media certification and monitoring committee is necessary before any advertisement is published in newspapers or TV channels. Similarly, administrative approval is required for posting ads on social media, he said.

"The media is the fourth pillar of democracy and plays a crucial role in ensuring that elections are conducted fairly and peacefully," he said. "The media's duty is not just to report news, but also to contribute to maintaining harmony in society. The media has always played a positive role in society," Mr Agarwal said.