Haryana Bans Sale Of Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali Over COVID-19

Haryana government bans sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, the Haryana government on Friday said it has decided to put a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers in the state.

The decision was taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 due to pollution caused by bursting of crackers.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after a detailed discussion, it has been decided to completely ban the sale of crackers in the state.

A notice would be issued in this regard on Saturday, Mr Khattar said in a statement.

