Haryana Assembly Polls: Sunny Deol Campaigns For BJP Candidate Om Parkash Dhankar

Om Parkash Dhankar, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Badli assembly constituency in Haryana, is Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister in the state.

All India | | Updated: October 19, 2019 18:26 IST
Sunny Deol conducted a road show in Jhajjar, and also shook hands with some fans. (File photo)


Jhajjar: 

Actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol on Saturday campaigned for Om Parkash Dhankar, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Badli assembly constituency in Haryana.

Mr Deol conducted a road show in Jhajjar, waved at the crowd, and also shook hands with some fans.

Mr Dhankar is Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister in Haryana.

Sunny Deol yesterday delivered dialogues from his films while campaigning for party candidate Captain Abhimanyu, who is contesting from Narnaund constituency.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
