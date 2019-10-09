Haryana Assembly Election Rallies 2019 Live Updates: Amit Shah To Address 3 Rallies In State Today

With just two weeks to go for the Haryana Assembly polls, a number of top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be campaigning in the state over the next few days.

Amit Shah will address rallies in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak districts today. Mr Shah is expected to visit the state again, on October 14, when he will address rallies in Fatehabad, Panchkula, Karnal and Gurgaon. PM Modi, who is the star campaigner of the BJP, will be addressing four rallies across Haryana over two days.

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda are on the 40-member list of leaders who will address election meetings in Haryana.

