Rs 3.5 Lakh Crore Will Be Invested For Water In Next 5 Years: PM Modi

The assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government would invest Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 5 years to cater to the need of water for drinking and irrigation purposes.

"I will put maximum emphasis in the next 5 on the water under the Jal Jeevan Mission. We are planning to spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the next five years so that our mothers and sisters, and farmers don't have to face the shortage of water. Our effort is to ensure that farmers do not have to rely only on weather," said Prime Minister Modi, while addressing an election rally.

The Prime Minister said that the traditional water system should be revamped in villages and a system should be developed where the household water is recycled and is used for irrigation.

"It is imperative that we revive the old systems of water management, which used to exist in villages. We want to create systems that can help in recycling household water and which can be used for irrigation. And I'm hopeful that the country will be successful in doing so by 2024," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also slammed the opposition parties, saying that its leaders are busy fighting among themselves and cannot give stability to Haryana.

"When the BJP government in Haryana was taking decisive steps for the development, what was the opposition doing? They could not fight with us. So they were busy fighting among themselves. They destabilised their parties for self-interest. Can they give stability to Haryana," asked PM Modi.

He said that the opposition has no right to ask for votes in Haryana as it has given the share of the state water to Pakistan during its rule at the Centre. He said that the "water over which Haryana farmers have the right will not flow into Pakistan now."

"The water over which Haryana farmers have the right was allowed to go to Pakistan. What right they have to seek the vote from you? But I am determined that the water over which you have the right will not flow to Pakistan now," said PM Modi.

The assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 21. The votes will be counted on October 24.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.