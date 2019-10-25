Election Results 2019: "Is This Beti Bachao?": Airhostess's Brother Slams BJP Over Gopal Kanda

Geetika Sharma had accusing Gopal Kanda of harassment in her suicide notes.

Gopal Kanda, the controversial Haryana MLA is back in the headlines after he won the Haryana election and turned kingmaker, promising to back the BJP to form a government in the state. He faces trial in the suicide of Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with his now-defunct airline - MDLR - seven years ago. The girl's mother had also committed suicide later.

The brother of the airhostess has hit out at the businessman-politician, questioning the BJP's decision to accept his support.

"It is very disappointing for someone who has lost two family members because of somebody's power and stature. Are we really asking for support to make government from criminals?" Geetika Sharma's brother Ankit Sharma told NDTV on the phone.

"I have lost my sister and mother seven years back. That suffering is still continuing. What kind of a nation are we? We're asking hooligans to come forward and support some or the other party to make a government?" the brother said.

Gopal Kanda had resigned as a minister in then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's cabinet after he was accused of abetting the suicide of Geetika Sharma who worked for his aviation company in 2012.

"Please do not ask for support from people who are involved in criminal activity. It demotivates the victim's family. Where do we go to find justice if people like Gopal Kanda are into running constituencies?" he added.

In 2012, Mr Kanda, who was a minister in was arrested after Geetika Sharma left suicide notes accusing him of harassment. At the time, the BJP held protests against him, demanding his resignation as minister and his arrest. Geetika's mother also committed suicide later.

He was charged with rape, abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation and jailed in the case for a year. The rape charges were dropped in 2014. He was released on bail. The same year, he contested the Haryana polls and lost.

