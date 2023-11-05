Haryana Announces Free Transportation For School Students In Villages

"Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana" would commence from Ratangarh village on Monday. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced a "Chatra Parivahan Suraksha" scheme to provide free transportation services to school students residing in villages of the state.

Addressing people during a 'Jan Samvad' programme at Ratangarh village in Karnal district, Manohar Lal Khattar said the transport department would provide bus services to villages with more than 50 students attending faraway schools and minibuses to those having 30 to 40 such students.

For villages where the student count attending far-flung schools falls between five and 10, the education department will step in to provide necessary transportation support, he added.

According to an official statement, the "Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana" would commence from Ratangarh village on Monday.

The roadways department will operate buses that will be stationed in the village at 7 am to transport students to school and back home. Following the successful implementation of the scheme in Karnal, it would be extended to the entire state, it said.

The service will be offered to students free of cost and the district education department will bear the expenses. This initiative is expected to benefit a significant number of school-going students throughout Haryana, the statement said.

Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government is proactively engaging with villages and wards through the 'Jan Samvad' programme to address the issues and concerns of the most marginalised individuals in society.

"Over the past nine years, we have extended the benefits of various schemes to nearly one crore people. Our primary objective is to elevate the living standards of every underprivileged family and enhance their financial stability," he added.

