Haryana 2024 Elections: Full List Of Winners

Haryan Election Result 2024: Nayab Singh Saini won from Ladwa
The BJP, which was trailing in the initial trends, came back strongly to win the Haryana polls, defying exit poll predictions and stunning its rival Congress. The ruling party won 48 seats and secured a record third term.
The Congress, which won 37 seats, said it cannot accept the Haryana Assembly polls verdict as there were "serious issues" about the integrity of the counting process and functioning of the EVMs in some districts, and asserted that it would take up the matter with the Election Commission.
Here's a full list of winners in Haryana polls:
- Kalka - Shakti Rani Sharma, BJP
- Ambala Cantt - Anil Vij, BJP
- Yamunanagar - Ghanshyam Dass, BJP
- Radaur - Shyam Singh Rana, BJP
- Ladwa - Nayab Singh, BJP
- Pundri - Satpal Jamba, BJP
- Nilokheri - Bhagwan Dass, BJP
- Indri - Ram Kumar Kashyap, BJP
- Karnal - Jagmohan Anand, BJP
- Gharaunda - Harvinder Kalyan, BJP
- Assandh - Yoginder Singh Rana, BJP
- Panipat Rural - Mahipal Dhanda, BJP
- Panipat City - Parmod Kumar Vij, BJP
- Israna - Krishan Lal Panwar, BJP
- Samalkha - Manmohan Bhadana, BJP
- Rai - Krishna Gahlawat, BJP
- Kharkhauda - Pawan Kharkhoda, BJP
- Sonipat -Nikhil Madaan, BJP
- Gohana - Arvind Kumar Sharma, BJP
- Safidon - Ram Kumar Gautam, BJP
- Jind - Dr Krishnan Lal Middha, BJP
- Uchana Kalan - Devender Chatarbhuj Attri, BJP
- Narwana - Krishan Kumar, BJP
- Hansi - Vinod Bhayana, BJP
- Barwala - Ranbir Gangwa, BJP
- Nalwa - Randhir Panihar, BJP
- Badhra - Umed Singh, BJP
- Dadri - Sunil Satpal Sangwan, BJP
- Bhiwani - Ghanshyam Saraf, BJP
- Tosham - Shruti Choudhry, BJP
- Bawani Khera - Kapoor Singh, BJP
- Ateli - Arti Singh Rao, BJP
- Mahendragarh - Kanwar Singh, BJP
- NArnaul - Om Prakash Yadav, BJP
- Bawal - Dr Krishan Kumar, BJP
- Kosli - Anil Yadav, BJP
- Rewari - Laxman Singh Yadav, BJP
- Pataudi - Bimla Chaudhary, BJP
- Badshahpur - Rao Narbir Singh, BJP
- Gurgaon - Mukesh Sharma, BJP
- Sohna - Tejpal Tanwar, BJP
- Hodal - Harinder Singh, BJP
- Palwal - Gaurav Gautam, BJP
- Faridabad - Satish Kumar Phagna, BJP
- Badkhal - Dhanesh Adlakha, BJP
- Ballabgarh - Mool Chand Sharma, BJP
- Faridabad - Vipul Goel, BJP
- Tigaon - Rajesh Nagar
- Panchkula - Chander Mohan, Congress
- Naraingarh - Shalley Chaudhary, Congress
- Ambala City - Nirmal Singh Mohra, Congress
- Mulana - Pooja, Congress
- Sadhaura - Renu Bala, Congress
- Jagadhri - Akram Khan, Congress
- Shahbad - Ram Karan, Congress
- Thanesar - Ashok Kumar Arora, Congress
- Pehowa - Mandeep Chatha, Congress
- Guhla - Devender Hans, Congress
- Kalayat - Vikas Saharan, Congress
- Kaithal - Aditya Surjewala, Congress
- Baroda - Induraj Singh Narwal, Congress
- Julana - Vinesh Phogat, Congress
- Tohana - Paramvir Singh, Congress
- Fatehabad - Balwan Singh Doulatpuria, Congress
- Ratia - Jarnail Singh, Congress
- Kalanwali - Shishpal Keharwala, Congress
- Sirsa - Gokul Setia, Congress
- Ellenabad - Bharat Singh Beniwal, Congress
- Adampur - Chander Parkash, Congress
- Uklana - Naresh Selwal, COngress
- Narnaund - Jassi Petwar, Congress
- Loharu - Rajbir Fartia, Congress
- Meham - Balram Dangi, Congress
- Garhi Sampla Kiloi - Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress
- Rohtak - Bharat Bhushan Batra, Congress
- Kalanaur - Shakuntla Khatak, Congress
- Badli - Kuldeep Vats, Congress
- Jhajjar - Geeta Bhukkal, Congress
- Beri - Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Congress
- Nangal Chaudhry - Manju Choudhary, Congress
- Nuh - Aftab Ahmed, Congress
- Ferozepur Jhirka - Mamman Khan, Congress
- Punahana - Mohammad Ilyas, Congress
- Hathin - Mohd Israil, Congress
- Prithla - Raghubir Tewatia, Congress
- Dabwali - Aditya Devilal, Indian National Lok Dal
- Rania - Arjun Chautala, Indian National Lok Dal
- Ganaur - Devender Kadyan, Independent
- Hisar - Savitri Jindal, Independent
- Bahadurgarh - Rajesh Joon, Independent