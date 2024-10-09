Haryana 2024 Elections: Full List Of Winners

Haryan Election Result 2024: Nayab Singh Saini won from Ladwa

The BJP, which was trailing in the initial trends, came back strongly to win the Haryana polls, defying exit poll predictions and stunning its rival Congress. The ruling party won 48 seats and secured a record third term.

The Congress, which won 37 seats, said it cannot accept the Haryana Assembly polls verdict as there were "serious issues" about the integrity of the counting process and functioning of the EVMs in some districts, and asserted that it would take up the matter with the Election Commission.

Here's a full list of winners in Haryana polls: