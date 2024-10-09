Haryana 2024 Elections: Full List Of Winners

Haryan Election Result 2024: Nayab Singh Saini won from Ladwa

The BJP, which was trailing in the initial trends, came back strongly to win the Haryana polls, defying exit poll predictions and stunning its rival Congress. The ruling party won 48 seats and secured a record third term. 

The Congress, which won 37 seats, said it cannot accept the Haryana Assembly polls verdict as there were "serious issues" about the integrity of the counting process and functioning of the EVMs in some districts, and asserted that it would take up the matter with the Election Commission.

Here's a full list of winners in Haryana polls:

  1. Kalka - Shakti Rani Sharma, BJP
  2. Ambala Cantt - Anil Vij, BJP
  3. Yamunanagar - Ghanshyam Dass, BJP
  4. Radaur - Shyam Singh Rana, BJP 
  5. Ladwa - Nayab Singh, BJP
  6. Pundri - Satpal Jamba, BJP
  7. Nilokheri -    Bhagwan Dass, BJP
  8. Indri - Ram Kumar Kashyap, BJP 
  9. Karnal - Jagmohan Anand, BJP 
  10. Gharaunda - Harvinder Kalyan, BJP 
  11. Assandh -    Yoginder Singh Rana, BJP 
  12. Panipat Rural - Mahipal Dhanda, BJP 
  13. Panipat City - Parmod Kumar Vij, BJP
  14. Israna - Krishan Lal Panwar, BJP
  15. Samalkha - Manmohan Bhadana, BJP
  16. Rai -    Krishna Gahlawat, BJP 
  17. Kharkhauda - Pawan Kharkhoda, BJP 
  18. Sonipat -Nikhil Madaan, BJP 
  19. Gohana - Arvind Kumar Sharma, BJP
  20. Safidon - Ram Kumar Gautam, BJP  
  21. Jind - Dr Krishnan Lal Middha, BJP 
  22. Uchana Kalan - Devender Chatarbhuj Attri, BJP 
  23. Narwana - Krishan Kumar, BJP
  24. Hansi - Vinod Bhayana, BJP 
  25. Barwala - Ranbir Gangwa, BJP 
  26. Nalwa - Randhir Panihar, BJP
  27. Badhra - Umed Singh, BJP
  28. Dadri - Sunil Satpal Sangwan, BJP 
  29. Bhiwani - Ghanshyam Saraf, BJP 
  30. Tosham  - Shruti Choudhry, BJP 
  31. Bawani Khera - Kapoor Singh, BJP
  32. Ateli - Arti Singh Rao, BJP
  33. Mahendragarh -    Kanwar Singh, BJP 
  34. NArnaul - Om Prakash Yadav, BJP 
  35. Bawal - Dr Krishan Kumar, BJP 
  36. Kosli - Anil Yadav, BJP
  37. Rewari - Laxman Singh Yadav, BJP
  38. Pataudi - Bimla Chaudhary, BJP
  39. Badshahpur - Rao Narbir Singh, BJP 
  40. Gurgaon -    Mukesh Sharma, BJP
  41. Sohna - Tejpal Tanwar, BJP 
  42. Hodal - Harinder Singh, BJP
  43. Palwal - Gaurav Gautam, BJP 
  44. Faridabad - Satish Kumar Phagna, BJP 
  45. Badkhal - Dhanesh Adlakha, BJP 
  46. Ballabgarh - Mool Chand Sharma, BJP 
  47. Faridabad - Vipul Goel, BJP 
  48. Tigaon - Rajesh Nagar
  49. Panchkula - Chander Mohan, Congress
  50. Naraingarh - Shalley Chaudhary, Congress
  51. Ambala City - Nirmal Singh Mohra, Congress
  52. Mulana - Pooja, Congress
  53. Sadhaura - Renu Bala, Congress 
  54. Jagadhri - Akram Khan, Congress
  55. Shahbad -    Ram Karan, Congress
  56. Thanesar - Ashok Kumar Arora, Congress 
  57. Pehowa - Mandeep Chatha, Congress
  58. Guhla - Devender Hans, Congress 
  59. Kalayat - Vikas Saharan, Congress
  60. Kaithal - Aditya Surjewala, Congress
  61. Baroda - Induraj Singh Narwal, Congress
  62. Julana - Vinesh Phogat, Congress
  63. Tohana - Paramvir Singh, Congress 
  64. Fatehabad - Balwan Singh Doulatpuria, Congress
  65. Ratia - Jarnail Singh, Congress 
  66. Kalanwali - Shishpal Keharwala, Congress
  67. Sirsa - Gokul Setia, Congress
  68. Ellenabad - Bharat Singh Beniwal, Congress
  69. Adampur -    Chander Parkash, Congress 
  70. Uklana - Naresh Selwal, COngress
  71. Narnaund - Jassi Petwar, Congress
  72. Loharu - Rajbir Fartia, Congress 
  73. Meham - Balram Dangi, Congress
  74. Garhi Sampla Kiloi  - Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress
  75. Rohtak - Bharat Bhushan Batra, Congress
  76. Kalanaur -    Shakuntla Khatak, Congress 
  77. Badli - Kuldeep Vats, Congress
  78. Jhajjar - Geeta Bhukkal, Congress
  79. Beri - Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Congress
  80. Nangal Chaudhry - Manju Choudhary, Congress
  81. Nuh - Aftab Ahmed, Congress
  82. Ferozepur Jhirka - Mamman Khan, Congress
  83. Punahana - Mohammad Ilyas, Congress
  84. Hathin - Mohd Israil, Congress
  85. Prithla - Raghubir Tewatia, Congress
  86. Dabwali - Aditya Devilal, Indian National Lok Dal
  87. Rania - Arjun Chautala, Indian National Lok Dal
  88. Ganaur - Devender Kadyan, Independent 
  89. Hisar - Savitri Jindal, Independent 
  90. Bahadurgarh - Rajesh Joon, Independent

