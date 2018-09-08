Hartalika Teej 2018: Date, Timings, Importance Of The Festival

Hartalika Teej date is September 12. It is celebrated in parts of UP, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 12, Wednesday, this year. Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshiped on this day for marital harmony. Hartalika Teej is one of the three main teej festivals in the country. It is celebrated in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Apart from Hartalika Teej, the other two important teej festivals are Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej. Women perform pooja, dress up in new clothes and observe fast on this day for marital happiness. Some also apply henna.

The word Hartalika comes from 'Harat' and 'Aalika' which means "kidnapping of a woman friend". According to a legend associated with this teej festival, Goddess Parvati's friend once took her to a thick forest so that her father could not marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish.

There is a special time or muhurat when the prayers are done and fast is kept on Hartalika teej.



The morning time or the Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat is considered auspicious to offer prayers to Goddess Parvati.



The timings for Hartalika Teej's morning prayer muhurat is from 06:15 am to 08:42 am. The duration for this Muhurat lasts 2 hours 26 minutes, according to drikpanchang.com

Tritiya Tithi begins at 6:04 pm on September 11 and Tritiya Tithi ends on 4:07 pm on 12 September

Hartalika Teej is celebrated a month after Hariyali teej and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. In 2019 next year, Hartalika teej will be celebrated on September 1.