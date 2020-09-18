Failed To Convince My Government: Harsimrat Badal To NDTV On Farm Bills - Highlights

"I tried to convince them but my words weren't enough," Harsimrat Badal to NDTV

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an Akali Dal MP who resigned from the Prime Minister's cabinet on Thursday over the controversial farm bills, tells NDTV that she wanted the government to give a hearing to the farmers before tabling the ordinances. She also says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working very hard to take the country forward and does not believe his policies are "anti-farmer.

Akali Dal is an ally of the BJP government at the centre and have opposed the farm bills that were passed on Thursday in the Lok Sabha soon after Ms Badal resigned.

Here are the highlights of Harsimrat Kaur Badal's interview to NDTV: