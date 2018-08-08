Harsimrat Badal Thanks Sushma Swaraj For Response On Sikh Attacked In US

Racial attacks on Sikhs in the United States on rise, Harsimrat Badal alerts Sushma Swaraj.

Union Minister for Food Processing, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Wednesday thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for taking quick cognizance of the alleged racial attacks on Sikhs in the United States.



In a tweet, Ms Badal tweeted that Ms Swaraj has asked the Indian Embassy in the US to take up the issue with the American authorities.



"I just received a call from @SushmaSwaraj Ji. She has taken a note of the racial attack and has asked @USAmbIndia to take action. We are very thankful for her consideration and prompt response," Ms Badal tweeted.



Ms Badal, who is the Member of Parliament from Punjab, had earlier in the day raised concern over rising incidents of alleged racism against the Sikhs in the US and sought Ms Swaraj's help.



"Second incident of racial attack on Sikhs in the US in last 7 days! This is a serious matter @SushmaSwaraj Ji and we need to raise it on global level to ensure safety for Sikhs who are always at the forefront of community service," she had tweeted.

Reaching out to the External Affairs Ministry, Ms Badal shared a CCTV footage on the micro-blogging site in which two masked men can be seen assaulting an elderly Sikh man, at what looked like an empty road near a park.