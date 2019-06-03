Harsh Vardhan Cycles To Work On Day One As Health Minister

Dressed in formals, he was photographed on his day one as the health ministerriding a bicycle.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, who has been appointed in the Prime Minister-led Narendra Modi cabinet for a second consecutive term, arrived at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Delhi this morning on a cycle to take charge of his ministry.

Dressed in formals, he was photographed on his day one as the health minister riding a bicycle.

After taking charge as the health minister, he tweeted that he was "grateful" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting him. "Today, I took charge as the Health and Family Minister. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting me. Health of the people of this country is the top priority of Modi government. I will put in best of my efforts to fulfill my responsibilities as a minster," the 64-year-old minister wrote.

Earlier this morning, to mark the World Bicycle Day, he had tweeted that cycling is his "favourite sport".

"#Cycling is a simple,affordable, reliable,clean & environmentally sustainable means of transport. #UNGA has declared June 3 as #WorldBicycleDay to underline contribution of cycling to sustainable development goals. It's my fav sport too 2 #BeatAirPollution @UN (sic)," the Union Minister wrote. He shared several pictures in his post where he is seen riding a cycle.

Dr Harsh Vardhan has been appointed as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences. He handled these ministries in the previous NDA government too.