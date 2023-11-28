Harsh Goenka Meets Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Amazed By Energy Fueling Him, PM Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka.

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media followers entertained. He also imparts important life lessons to his 18 lakh followers on social media. Recently, Mr Goenka met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and shared a picture with him. He stated that despite a long day of work, the Congress leader was "fresh, energetic and optimistic". The industrialist added that he is amazed to see "where politicians get their energy from" and even included Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example.

While sharing the picture, Mr Goenka wrote in the caption, "Even after hectic canvassing in the Rajasthan heat, CM Rajasthan was looking fresh, energetic and optimistic. It's amazing where politicians get their energy from- whether it be PM Modi or CM Gehlot!"

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is seeking a second term in a state known for its revolving-door policy even as the BJP banks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity to get a majority.

After casting his vote in Sardarpura on November 25, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saying his speeches "lack substance." Mr Gehlot also exuded confidence in Congress's victory, saying that the Congress government will return to power in the state.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at the Sardarpur assembly constituency, Mr Gehlot said, "There is no substance in Modi ji's speeches. This is the state assembly election. This is not Modi Ji's election. We will stay here. We will talk about development." "Congress will repeat government in Rajasthan...After today, they (the BJP) will not be visible from now on, and the results will be declared. They will next come after five years". He said that the "calibrity" of the seven guarantees promised by the party is "very high".

On the other hand, the BJP has been attacking the Congress on issues like crime against women, corruption and the alleged paper leak scams. One of the key planks that the BJP has used against Mr Gehlot is the 'Red Diary' which is said to detail irregularities committed by the Chief Minister and was waved in the Assembly by sacked minister Rajendra Gudha.

