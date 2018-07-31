Harley-Davidson Developing Motorcycles For Indian Roads

Harley-Davidson plans 250 cc to 500 cc motorcycle for Asia's emerging markets

US-based motorcycle major Harley-Davidson on Monday said that it is developing a "small-displacement motorcycle" for India and other Asia markets.

According to the details of its growth plan through 2022 -- More Roads to Harley-Davidson -- among other initiatives, the company is developing a "more accessible, small-displacement" 250 cc to 500 cc motorcycle for Asia's emerging markets through a planned strategic alliance with a manufacturer in Asia.

"This new product and broader distribution is intended to fuel Harley-Davidson''s customer access and growth in India, one of the largest, fastest growing markets in the world, and other Asia markets," the company said in a statement.

The growth plan envisages new products launches, along with broadening access to its offerings and to improve dealers' financial strength.

"The bold actions we are announcing today leverage Harley-Davidson''s vast capabilities and competitive firepower - our excellence in product development and manufacturing, the global appeal of the brand and of course, our great dealer network," Harley-Davidson President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We expect this plan will result in an engaged, expanded Harley-Davidson community with a more diverse rider base, along with industry-leading margins and cash flow."