Harley-Davidson Developing Motorcycles For Indian Roads

The growth plan for Asian markets envisages new products launches, along with broadening access to its offerings and to improve dealers' financial strength.

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2018 00:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Harley-Davidson Developing Motorcycles For Indian Roads

Harley-Davidson plans 250 cc to 500 cc motorcycle for Asia's emerging markets

Milawaukee/Mumbai: 

US-based motorcycle major Harley-Davidson on Monday said that it is developing a "small-displacement motorcycle" for India and other Asia markets.

According to the details of its growth plan through 2022 -- More Roads to Harley-Davidson -- among other initiatives, the company is developing a "more accessible, small-displacement" 250 cc to 500 cc motorcycle for Asia's emerging markets through a planned strategic alliance with a manufacturer in Asia.

"This new product and broader distribution is intended to fuel Harley-Davidson''s customer access and growth in India, one of the largest, fastest growing markets in the world, and other Asia markets," the company said in a statement.

The growth plan envisages new products launches, along with broadening access to its offerings and to improve dealers' financial strength.

"The bold actions we are announcing today leverage Harley-Davidson''s vast capabilities and competitive firepower - our excellence in product development and manufacturing, the global appeal of the brand and of course, our great dealer network," Harley-Davidson President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich was quoted as saying in the statement. 

"We expect this plan will result in an engaged, expanded Harley-Davidson community with a more diverse rider base, along with industry-leading margins and cash flow."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Harley DavidsonMotorcycle

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersMi Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................