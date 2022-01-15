Punjab Congress MLA Dropped For Sonu Sood's Sister Joins BJP

Harjot Kamal arrived at the BJP office in Chandigarh and was seen greeting leaders there.

Harjot Kamal, the Congress MLA from Punjab's Moga who was said to be unhappy that his seat was given to actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood just weeks ahead of the state elections, joined the BJP on Saturday.

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood had joined the Congress in Moga on Monday.

Asked if Malvika Sood will fight the election from the constituency, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had replied, "Is there anything left to say now", indicating that she is the party's choice.

Replying to a question about Mr Kamal, who was absent from the joining announcement, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the MLA is his "personal friend".

Punjab assembly elections are slated in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.

The ruling Congress is fighting to retain power in one of very few states it rules outright, with strong challenges expected from the BJP and the AAP, which has already released nine lists of candidates.