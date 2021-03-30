Ahead Of Kumbh, Uttarakhand Says Passengers From 12 States Must Carry Covid Test Report

Uttarakhand: The guidelines will be applicable from April 1 (File)

Ahead of the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, starting April 1, the Uttarakhand government has made carrying negative coronavirus test (RT-PCR) reports mandatory for passengers travelling from 12 states, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The state government, in its latest Covid guidelines, directed district administrations to make arrangements for random testing at airports, railway stations and border check posts.

The guidelines will be applicable from April 1.

"Persons travelling from the states namely, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and train to Uttarakhand are advised to carry negative RT-PCR test report (test done 72 hours prior to the time of arrival to Uttarakhand state)," the state government's statement read.



The Uttarakhand government has directed the authorities to take strict action against people violating the anti-coronavirus protocols.



"Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years (vulnerable section of the people) are advised to travel only in unavoidable circumstances," the government said.



The government clarified that there would be no restrictions on the movement of those involved in essential services.



The Kumbh Mela - one of the largest congregations of Hindu devotees across the world - will end on April 30.



India, which is facing a second wave of infections, logged 56,211 fresh cases on Tuesday. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, accounts for around 60 per cent of these cases.



The centre today said that the coronavirus situation in the country was turning from "bad to worse". Warning against complacency, it said the entire country was at risk and all efforts to save lives should be taken.