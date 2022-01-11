Haridwar Hate Speech Case To Be Heard By Supreme Court Tomorrow

Hate speeches including open calls for genocide made at a "Dharma Sansad" in Haridwar will be taken up by the Supreme Court tomorrow.

A bench of headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter.

The petition, filed by former High Court Justice Anjana Prakash and journalist Kurban Ali, flags hate speeches targeting Muslims and calls for an independent, credible and fair probe by a Special Investigation Team.

At the religious assembly held on December 17-19, various religious leaders made outrageous speeches calling for the use of weapons against Muslims.

After much outrage, the Uttarakhand police first filed an FIR naming only one person - Waseem Rizvi who converted and calls himself Jitendra Tyagi - and 'unknown persons'. Later, four more names were added - Sagar Sidhu Maharaj and Yati Narasimhanand, Dharamdas and Pooja Shakun Pandey.

The conclave was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence with his inflammatory speeches.