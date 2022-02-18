Haridwar Hatemonger All Smiles, Garlanded On His Release On Bail

Yati Narsinghanand organised the event in Uttarakhand's Haridwar last month

Haridwar hatemonger Yati Narsinghanand, arrested last month for organising an event in December that featured calls for the genocide of Muslims, was released on bail on Thursday.

Disturbing visuals showed him receiving a rapturous welcome from followers as his SUV leaves the district prison compound. The car stops after crossing the gate and a beaming Narsinghanand steps out to be mobbed by saffron-waving men who fight each other to garland and take selfies with him.

He then drove to the town's Sarvanand Ghat to resume a hunger strike demanding the release of a co-accused - Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, who was Waseem Rizvi before he converted.

Narsinghanand spoke to reporters after leaving jail and declared that his release, without that of Tyagi's, was meaningless, and announced his intention to protest till his associate's release.

Tyagi's bail plea will be heard by the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday.

Narsinghanand was granted bail by a local court after he was arrested for making vile and hateful remarks at a 'dharamsansad' he organised in Haridwar two months ago.

At the event Narsinghanand - who faces prior accusations of inciting violence with incendiary speeches - and others urged people to take up arms against Muslims and called for genocide.

The FIR in the case - which names two others apart from Narsinghanand and Tyagi - was filed only after public outrage over the hate speeches, videos of which were widely shared online.

As fury mounted Narsinghanand - who was earlier seen cackling with cops "on our side" - was arrested, but initially only in an earlier case for making derogatory comments about women.

He has already received bail in connection with this case.

Narsinghanand was remanded in the hate speech case only two days later.

He could also face criminal contempt proceedings for comments about the Supreme Court; he had said "... those who believe... in the Supreme Court, and in the Army, will all die the death of a dog".

Clips from the Haridwar event were circulated on social media and drew sharp criticism from former military chiefs, retired judges, activists and even tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

Those who gave the hate speeches have maintained they did no wrong.

"I am not ashamed of what I have said... I stand by my statement," Prabodhanand Giri - seen often with BJP leaders, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Dhami - told NDTV in December.

With input from PTI