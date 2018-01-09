Har Gobind Khorana Is Today's Google Doodle: 5 Things To Know About The Nobel Prize Winning Biochemist

Har Gobind Khorana made a scientific breakthrough when he constructed the first synthetic gene.

He erased the lines between physics, chemistry and biology to crack the genetic code. Celebrating Nobel Prize winning biochemist Har Gobind Khorana on his 96th birthday. #GoogleDoodlehttps://t.co/JoF6RWnI9Hpic.twitter.com/6TdScZCwsw - Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 9, 2018

5 Things To Know About Har Gobind Khorana:

Google Doodle honours Indian-American biochemist Har Gobind Khorana on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary today. Famous for constructing first synthetic gene, Har Gobind Khorana is recognized for his breakthroughs in science. He won Nobel Prize for research on nucleotides and genes. "Bangalore-based illustrator Rohan Dahotre drew today's Google Doodle, which celebrates Har Gobind Khorana's pioneering work in understanding our DNA," said a post by Google. Google India tweeted, "He erased the lines between physics, chemistry and biology to crack the genetic code. Celebrating Nobel Prize winning biochemist Har Gobind Khorana on his 96th birthday. #GoogleDoodle"

1. Indian-American Biochemist Har Gobind Khorana was born in a small village in India's Raipur in January 9, 1922. He was the youngest of five children.



2. His father instilled the importance of learning by helping his children to read and write, which wasn't common for villagers at the time.



3. He was a bright student and had a passion for science. With several scholarships to his credit, he managed to get his doctorate in organic chemistry in 1948.4. At the University of Wisconsin, he, along with Marshall W Nirenberg and Robert W Holley discovered that the order of nucleotides in our DNA determines which amino acids are built. These amino acids form proteins, which carry out essential cell functions. Together they received Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1968.

5. His accomplishments didn't stop there. Fewer than five years later, Har Gobind Khorana made a second scientific breakthrough when he constructed the first synthetic gene. For this achievement, he received a host of awards during his lifetime, including the National Medal of Science.

Har Gobind Khorana died of natural causes on November 9, 2011 in Concord, Massachusetts. He was 89.



