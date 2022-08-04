BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Fined For Riding Bike Without Wearing Helmet, He Apologises

Manoj Tiwari was seen riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet on Wednesday.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a challan to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during a motorcycle rally in the national capital. Mr Tiwari was near the Red Fort to participate in a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally on Wednesday when the challan was issued, the police said. He has posted about the incident on Twitter and apologised for not wearing safety gear while riding a motorcycle. The BJP leader also urged to not ignore safety protocols while riding a two-wheeler.

Mr Tiwari said in his tweet that he will pay the fine.

Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic ???? .. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort.

आप सब से निवेदन है कि बिना हेल्मेट two wheeler नही चलायें #DriveSafe family and friends need you ???? pic.twitter.com/MrhEbcwsxZ — Manoj Tiwari ???????? (@ManojTiwariMP) August 3, 2022

"Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two wheelers without helmet. #DriveSafe family and friends need you," the BJP leader's tweet said.

News agency PTI quoted a police official to say that the BJP leader was riding the motorcycle without a helmet, a license and without a pollution and registration certificate.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to hoist the 'tricolour' at home to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians, on Wednesday took part in a motorcycle rally in Delhi that originated from the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to the freedom fighters as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Among them was Union minister Smriti Irani, who posted a video showing her riding a scooterette to work. The clip was posted on Ms Irani's Instagram handle and also showed Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar riding pillion.

