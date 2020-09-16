Happy Vishwakarma Puja: Lord Vishwakarma, The Divine Architect

Vishwakarma Puja Image: Lord Vishwakarma is the god of all machines; he's the divine architect

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020: People associated with most industrial units, big and small, worship Lord Vishwakarma, the god of machines, tools, designs and all things used to build anything - from dams, to houses, locomotives and computers. Offices and factories remain closed on Vishwakarma Puja as the space and the machines are cleaned for puja. On this auspicious day, workers in factories gather and pray for safe working conditions and success in their respective fields. According to the scriptures, Lord Vishwakarma is considered the divine architect and engineer who built the abodes of other gods. Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated with great fanfare in states like Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The day dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma falls on the last day of the month of Bhadra in the Hindu calendar.

Happy Vishwakarma Puja Image: The day is dedicated to the divine architect and engineer

Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Muhurat

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment: 7:23 pm

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Know About Lord Vishwakarma

According to legends, Lord Vishwakarma was born during the Samudra Manthan (the churning of the seas) that was carried out by the Devas and Asuras.

Lord Vishwakarma is credited with the creation of the world and the city of Dwarka, the abode of Lord Krishna. He is known to be the designer of powerful weapons of the gods like the Vajra of Indra. He also created the Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Vishnu and the trishul or trident of Lord Shiva. It is said that Lord Vishwakarma planned the Indrapuri, Yampuri, Varunpuri, Kuberpuri and Pandavpuri among other abodes of the gods. Even the vehicles used by the gods like the Pushpak Viman was designed by Lord Vishwakarma, according to mythology.

It is said that mention of Lord Vishwakarma is found in the Vedas. He is credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of architecture, planning and mechanics.

Happy Vishwakarma Puja Image: Send greetings to your friends and colleagues

Here's wishing all artisans, craftsmen and factory workers a Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020.