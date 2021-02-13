Valentine's Day 2021: A Dozen Valentine's Day Greetings Cards To Share

Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes: Here are Valentine's Day messages and Greetings Cards you can share. Take a look.

Valentine's Day is here! Yes in a few hours it will be February 14, a day when people exchange cards, gifts or flowers with their special 'Valentine.' This year Valentine's Day is on a Sunday; can there be a better day for red roses, chocolates, hugs and kisses. Valentine's Day over the years has become a day for celebration of love worldwide. Shops and malls overflow with giant red hearts and restaurants put out special items on their menu for Valentine's Day. Here is a collection of a dozen Valentine's Day wishes and greetings cards for 'him' and 'her' - take a look.

Happy Valentine's Day: Wishes and Greetings Cards for 'Her'

"Though we've got to say goodbye for the summer
Darling, I promise you this
I'll send you all my love
Every day in a letter
Sealed with a kiss..." 

Valentine's Day Wishes: A Greetings Card for 'Her'

"You were always on my mind...
Maybe I didn't treat you
Quite as good as I should have
Maybe I didn't love you
Quite as often as I could have
Maybe I didn't hold you
All those lonely, lonely times
And I guess I never told you
I'm so happy that you're mine..."

Valentine's Day Wishes: A Greetings Card for 'Her'

Valentine's Day Wishes: A Greetings Card for couples who love music

Valentine's Day Wishes: A Greetings Card for 'Her'

Valentine's Day Wishes: A Greetings Card for 'Her'


Happy Valentine's Day: Wishes and Greetings Cards for 'Him'

Valentine's Day Wishes: A Greetings Card for 'Him'

"Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along" - Rumi

"Love is the greatest refreshment in life." - Pablo Picasso

Valentine's Day Wishes: A Greetings Card for 'Him'

Valentine's Day Wishes: A Greetings Card for 'Him'

If you are far away, I will wait for you
If you are down, I will pick you up
If you are sick, I will sit by you
And if you are cold, I promise I'll share my blanket with you. Happy Valentine's Day!


Valentine's Day Messages: Few Funny Ones You Can Share

Valentine's Day Wishes: A funny Greetings Card for your sweatheart

Valentine's Day Wishes: A funny Greetings Card you can share

Valentine's Day Wishes: A cute and sweet one to share. Happy Valentine's Day!