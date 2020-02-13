Valentine's Day 2020: Make Your Valentine Feel Special With These Messages, Songs, Poems

Valentine's Day 2020: Have a wonderful Valentine's Day with your loved one

Happy Valentine's Day 2020! The "day of love" celebrated worldwide is here after a mushy Valentine Week. After Rose Day, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day, Propose Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day, the culmination of the love week - Valentine's Day - is the day you need to put in your best foot forward and make it memorable for you and your partner. To make the day extra special for you and your Valentine we have compiled a number of messages and wishes that range from being funny to sentimental. Send it to your Valentine and make them feel special on an even more special day.

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: Wishes, Shayari, GIFs, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, Greetings You Can Send To Your Valentine On V-Day:

Some messages you can send your beloved:

Hope today's Valentine's Day is as gorgeous as you. You brighten my day and I am sending a whole lot of love your way.

Happy Valentine's Day: Gift a box of chocolates to your Valentine

Ours is my favourite love story. I love you to the moon and back and You and I were always meant to be. You give me butterflies, you make me certain that I can fly. Happy Valentine's!

Valentine's Day is all about love, so today is a great time to tell you I love you! I hope you have a Valentine's Day as wonderful as you are!

You stole my heart the first moment I saw you. Please keep it with you forever! Happy Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day 2020: Go on a candelight dinner with your loved one

I never thought that I'd find someone that makes me feel the way you do. You're the love of my life. You're the one special person that I love and care about most. Happy Valentine's Day.

We are as different as yin and yang and yet we fit together. You complete me. Happy Valentine's day.

Happy Valentine's Day 2020: Turn the music on and go for a long drive with your partner

Or you could go for some short poems...

As we watch the sun go down,

I want to let you know,

My love for you is forever,

I will never let you go.

Happy Valentine's Day!

I know there is distance and you are far away,

No distance is long enough for my heart to say,

That with you every day seems like Valentine's,

And I am yours forever and you're forever mine.

Happy Valentine's Day!

Happy Valentine's Day: Let your loved one know your heartfelt feelings this Valentine's day

Or go with a few romantic songs...

What if it rained?

We didn't care

She said that someday soon

The sun was gonna shine.

And she was right,

This love of mine,

My Valentine.

-- My Valentine by Paul McCartney



Hold me close and hold me fast

This magic spell you cast

This is la vie en rose

When you kiss me, Heaven sighs

And though I close my eyes

I see la vie en rose

When you press me to your heart

I'm in a world apart

A world where roses bloom

And when you speak

Angels sing from above

Every day words

Seems to turn into love songs

Give your heart and soul to me

And life will always be

La vie en rose

-- La vie en rose by Louis Armstrong

So go ahead and spend a lovely day with your Valentine and let each other know your feelings. Happy Valentine's Day!