White Water Rafting To Start Soon On Goa's Mahadayi River White water rafting is to start soon in Goa, in the Mahadayi river. Good news for the folks seeking a water adventure.

Share EMAIL PRINT Seven rafts will be put into operation which includes trips of 10-km each in the Mahadayi river Panaji, Goa: In good news for those seeking a monsoon adventure, 'White water rafting' on the Mahadayi river near Valpoi in Goa will begin in the next fortnight, a state government official said today.



The major attraction this year will be shooting a personalised video of rafting that can be shared on various social media platforms.



With monsoons covering the coastal state, the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) has decided to start white water rafting activity.



"The white water rafting on the Mahadeyi river would start in a fortnight with additional attractions like personalised videos that would record the rafting experience," a senior senior GTDC official said.



Rafting on the Mahadeyi river is held between June and September every year. "This year, the white river rafting experience promises to be different as the GTDC has tied up with a top adventure sports video company in the country to capture rafting experience through a personalised video, which would be shared via WhatsApp or Google Drive the same day," he said.



Seven rafts will be put into operation which includes exciting trips of 10-km each in the choppy waters of the river along the breath-taking landscapes.



"Navigating the rapids of the river through rafting has been gaining immense popularity among tourists in Goa which is known for numerous water sports," the official said.



