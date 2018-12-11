'Happy With Results As BJP Is Losing': Ajit Jogi

Ajit Jogi said the people chose the Congress because they found it the most viable alternative to the BJP

With trends indicating a win for the Congress party in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, former chief minister Ajit Jogi said he was "happy" with the "results". He also said the people chose his party because they found it the most viable alternative to the BJP.

The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) president told reporters that the people of the state wanted to oust the Raman Singh-led government, which has been in office for 15 years.

Mr Jogi said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state. "I am happy with the results as the BJP is losing," he said.

Trends showed that the Congress was leading in more than 55 seats in the 90-member state assembly, with the BJP falling way behind with leads in 25 seats.

Mr Jogi was in the Congress before he floated his own party.

