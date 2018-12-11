Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE: Will BJP's Raman Singh Get A 4th Term? Result Today

Good morning. Results for the assembly elections in five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana - will be declared today.





This live blog will get you the latest updates from Chhattisgarh, where BJP's Raman Singh is looking for a fourth successive term as chief minister. Will he make it? Or will the Congress be able to stop him? Will the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati alliance play the role of a kingmaker?





Let us see how things unravel in Chhattisgarh.

