Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE: Will BJP's Raman Singh Get A 4th Term? Result Today

Chhattisgarh, which voted in two phases to elect a new government in the state, will know who will win the three-way battle in the state with the result being announced today. The Chhattisgarh Assembly has 90 members. The two phases of polling or voting in Chhattisgarh happened on November 12 and November 20. The first phase, where 18 constituencies went to vote, saw a voter turnout of 76.35 per cent. The second phase, where the remaining 72 constituencies went to vote, saw a voter turnout of 76.34 per cent. There was an average overall turnout of 76.35 per cent in the state. BJP's Raman Singh, who has been in power in the state for three successive terms, is looking for a historic fourth term as chief minister based on his "good governance" model in the state. Chhattisgarh is fighting a three-way battle between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati-led alliance. The Congress has fielded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla against BJP's Raman Singh in his home turf. While Raman Singh is the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP, Ajit Jogi is the chief ministerial candidate for the BSP-JCC alliance. The Congress has not named its chief ministerial candidate. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, and the result should be known by early evening.
Good morning. Results for the assembly elections in five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana - will be declared today.
This live blog will get you the latest updates from Chhattisgarh, where BJP's Raman Singh is looking for a fourth successive term as chief minister. Will he make it? Or will the Congress be able to stop him? Will the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati alliance play the role of a kingmaker?
Let us see how things unravel in Chhattisgarh.