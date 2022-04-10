Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Statuses

Happy Ram Navami 2022: People observe fast from dusk to dawn and offer prayer to Lord Ram.

Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across India. The day also marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. People observe fast from dusk to dawn and offer prayer to Lord Ram. Ram Navami 2022 Madhyahna Muhurat will be between 11:06 AM and 1: 39 PM on April 10. The Ram Navami Tithi 2022 will begin at 1: 23 AM on April 10 and will end at 3:15 AM, on April 11.

Mark the festival of Ram Navami by sending wishes and messages to your friends and family. Take a look:

-May Lord Rama bless you with peace and virtue. Happy Ram Navami.

-I wish that the occasion of Ram Navami be full of celebrations and inspiration from you. Sending you the warmest greeting on the occasion of Ram Navami.

- Wish you a hearty and prosperous Ram Navami. Let our faces beam with a smile all the time by chanting the name of Lord Ram.

