Today is New Year's Eve! Soon it will be time to ring in New Year 2021. Are your plans for New Year's Eve sorted? We all know that it will be a quieter New Year with restrictions on celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. It's safe to abide by the rules. There are still several new things you can do at home and make New Year 2021 memorable. Have you thought of lazing by the fire, nibbling on roasted marshmallows and sipping your favourite drink with a few friends of just family members? Try it this New Year's Eve. You won't regret it. Sharing the year gone by can be cathartic. And of course you can join a virtual New Year's Eve party and dance your way into 2021!

This is the perfect time of the year to connect with people who you haven't met for a while, particularly amid the pandemic and phases of lockdown. Send New Year wishes, New Year greetings, wallpapers, and stickers. Share messages on WhatsApp, Facebook or on any other platform you like. Sometimes it's not easy to get the right words for chirpy or inspirational or just feel good wishes. We have tried to compile a few for you. Just choose and send!

Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, Cards, Wallpapers, Messages To Share On WhatsApp And Facebook

Happy New Year wishes for husband"

"You may be miles away, but you are still close. Miss you a lot. Happy New Year 2021"

"May this New Year bring happiness in our lives. Happy New Year 2021"

"Happy New Year dear husband! May our bond grow stronger with every passing year"

Happy New Year wishes for wife"

"Sending the warmest New Year wishes to the love of my life! Happy 2021"

"Hope that we have a perfect work-life balance this year and we can spend more time together. Happy New Year 2021"

"My heart skips a beat for you whenever I hear your voice. May we stay blessed. Happy New Year 2021"

Happy New Year wishes for friends"

Cheers to new beginnings! Wish you a happy and healthy New Year!

What would I have done without you my friend during these tough times. Here's to many more years of friendship! Happy New Year!

Cheers to another year of fantastic friendship! Happy New Year!

Wish you a happy and prosperous New Year 2021!