Happy New Year 2021: 10 Top Global Health Issues

New Year 2021 is less than 24 hours away. Yes, we will say good-bye to 2020 - a year when many of us have suffered setbacks in different areas of our lives; many of us have lost our near and dear ones to Covid-19 and many have recovered and got a new lease of life. We carry the learnings of an unprecedented year to New Year 2021, where health and healthcare will be the biggest priority globally. "Let's make 2021 the year when we all stand together in solidarity to end inequities and save lives," tweeted the World Health Organization (WHO), along with a beautiful anthem for the New Year. The WHO also posted 10 top global health issues that will be in focus in 2021. "We are all in this together and we can only stop it together," Dr Tedros, Director General of WHO said.

New Year 2021: 10 top global health issues (WHO)

"Build global solidarity for health security" "Speed up equitable access to safe and effective #COVID19 vaccines, tests, and treatments" "Making 'Health For All' a reality" "Tackle health inequities" "Prioritize science and innovation and improve data quality to support better health outcomes worldwide" "Revitalize efforts to tackle communicable diseases" "Combat drug resistance" "Prevent and treat non-communicable diseases and mental health conditions" "In 2021 we will keep working to create a healthier, fairer, greener world" "Act in solidarity"

In this New Year, we will have to take great care of ourselves and people around us as the Covid-19 pandemic is not going away any time soon. This New Year Eve will be very different from any other. Celebrations will largely be at home as many people will chose not to step out amid the health crisis. Despite the pandemic, there is no better time to start a fresh, dream big and make New Year resolutions. Let healthy habits be a New Year resolution in 2021.

Wish you a Happy New Year 2021!