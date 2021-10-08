Happy Navratri 2021: Share These Wishes, Messages, Greetings, And Status For WhatsApp And Facebook 

Happy Navratri 2021: It is a festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Navratri, the festival to celebrate the victory of good over evil, is here. During this time, devotees observe fast for nine days and worship the different forms of Maa Durga. This year, the nine-day-long festival begins on October 7, Thursday. Devotees break their fast on the eighth day - Maha Ashtami - and perform kanya puja. In some parts of the country, people go for dandiya and garba nights. To amplify your Navratri 2021 celebration, we have curated some messages and greetings that you can share with your friends and loved ones.

Here are WhatsApp wishes, quotes, images, greetings, messages, Facebook status for Navratri 2021:

-- Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Goddess Durga brings to our homes each year on the occasion of Navratri. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri.

-- May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives.

-- Navratri directs us to seek inspiration from Goddess Durga. Let us all try to destroy the evil within us.

-- Let's spread joy and love this Navratri. We wish that you and your family are blessed with the best in life.

-- Wish you and your family love, joy, happiness, good health and a very Happy Navratri 2021.

-- We pray that Goddess Durga brightens up your life with happiness and countless blessings. Have an auspicious Navratri.

-- This Navratri, may Goddess Durga ensure that all your dreams come true.

-- May you all receive the blessings of Goddess Durga this Navratri. Have a special one. Happy Navratri 2021.