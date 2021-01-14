Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, Pics, Facebook Messages To Share

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Today is the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti. Makara Sankranti is celebrated in India with great zest. The first big festival of the year, Makara Sankranti celebrations are a perfect image of unity in diversity. It's Maghi Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Makara Sankrantiin Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Poush Sankranti in West Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh it is also called Khichidi Sankranti. Makar Sankranti has a huge pan India social significance and the festivities involve colorful decorations, singing traditional songs and folklore, melas or fairs, bonfires and feasts, and of course flying kites. The Kumbh Mela at Haridwar and Ganga Sagar Mela in West Bengal also started today as Uttarayan arrives. It is believed that devotees who take a holy dip in rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri acquire good fortune. It marks the day of the Sun's transit into Makara or Capricorn, signalling the end of the winter season.
Happy Makar Sankranti: Wishes, pics, wallpapers, Facebook messages and WhatsApp Status to share with your loved ones
Meethe gur mein mil gaye til,
Udi patangg or khil gaye dil,
Har pal sukh... har din shanti
Aap sab ke liye laye...
Makar Sankranti!