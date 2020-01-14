Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages And Greetings

Makar Sankranti also marks the arrival of spring. The day is synonymous to kite flying.

Makara Sankranti or Maghi, is a festival day in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Surya. Makar Sankranti marks the transit of the Sun from the southern hemisphere to the north as the days get longer than the nights. On Makar Sankranti, the sun transits into Makara, marking the end of the month with winter solstice and the start of longer days. This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15. According to drikpanchang.com, Makara Sankranti Punya Kala is from 7:15 am to 5:46 pm. Makar Sankranti is known by various names: Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh, Makar Sankranti in Karnataka, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam, Magha Mela in parts of central and north India. A day before Makar Sankranti is Lohri, the Punjabi harvest festival. Makar Sankranti also marks the arrival of spring. The day is synonymous to kite flying too. People across the country are seen on their roof tops as sky fills up with colourful kites.

On the auspicious day, here are some of the messages and wishes that you can send to your loved ones.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages

I hope you always soar, just like the colourful kites that dot the sky. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Meethe gur mein mil gaye til,

Udi Patangg or khil gaye dil,

Har pal sukh... har din shanti

Aap sab ke liye laye…

Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti: Wish you a good harvest! May this Makar Sankranti bless you with good harvest, peace and prosperity! May you have a wonderful Makar Sankranti.

As the sun starts its northward journey, he makes all the happiness of throughout this year. Wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

Wishing you and your family Happy Makar Sankranti. Hope this harvest season brings you prosperity and happiness. Have a joyous Makar Sankranti!

May the Makar Sankranti fire bring you joy and happiness and burn all your moments of sadness. Makar Sankranti 2020!

Happy Makar Sankranti: Wish you a happy Makar Sankranti!

Pal pal sunehre phool khile, kabhi nah o kaanton ka saamna, zindagi aapki khushiyon se bhari rahe Sankranti par hamari yeh hai subhkaamna.

Gudd, til da mausam aaya, Makar Sankranti nu saath laaya! Makar Sankranti diyaan lak lakh vadaiyaan!