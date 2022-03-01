Happy Mahashivratri 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Mahashivratri is observed on the 13th or 14th day in the month of Phalgun

Mahashivratri is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour across the nation. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva, one of the most important gods in Hindu mythology. They decorate the “Shiva Linga” with flowers and bel leaves. Fruits, milk and sweets are offered to the deity in the morning. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the 13th or 14th day in the month of Phalgun. To mark the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2022, we have prepared a list of WhatsApp messages, wishes and Facebook quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

Take a look:

- Warm greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri to you. May you be blessed with everlasting happiness and success in life.

- Om Namah Shivay. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Mahashivratri to you. May Lord Shiva be always there with you in this journey called life.

-Let's spend the night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seeking his divine blessings

- Sending my best wishes to you and your family. Have a blessed Shivratri.

-May Lord Shiva protect you always. Have a wonderful Mahashivratri 2022

- This Shivratri may Shivji shower his blessings on all of you and shower happiness upon each of your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivratri

-May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

-May this morning bring a positive change in your life. Celebrate the day with full devotion. Happy Mahashivratri 2022.

- The occasion of Shivratri reminds us to thank Lord Shiva for all his blessings and seek his love for our lives. Wishing a very Happy Shivratri to all.