Maharashtra Day 2022: Date, History, Significance And Importance

People in Maharashtra observed the day to celebrate Marathiheritage and pride

May 1 has a special significance in Maharashtra. It was on this day in 1960 that the state came into existence after it was carved out of the Bombay State. The remaining part of the Bombay State is now known as Gujarat.

The states were created on linguistic lines after major protests.

India was divided into several provinces and princely states at the time of Independence. After the British left, the work to reorganise these princely states and provinces into the Union of India began through the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

The Act proposed reorganising states based on the languages spoken in the area. The Bombay State was established for those who spoke Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, and Kutchi.

In Bombay State, two distinct groups emerged. One comprised those who spoke Marathi and Konkani, while the other group included people speaking Gujarati and Kutchi. They began to demand that they be granted their own state.

As a result, Bombay State was divided. In April 1960, Parliament passed the Bombay Reorganisation Act to do this.

People across the state observe Maharashtra Day to celebrate Marathi heritage and pride. Shivaji Park in Mumbai hosts a huge celebration and a parade, which is attended by prominent personalities.

People dress up in traditional garb to attend musical rallies and other cultural events across Maharashtra.