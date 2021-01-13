Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Pics, WhatsApp Status And Facebook Messages

Happy Lohri 2021 Image: Lohri wishes, pics and messages to share and celebrate

Happy Lohri 2021: The harvest festival of Punjab, Lohri, is here. In a few hours, after the sun sets, the traditional Lohri bonfire will be lit. The bonfire is a big part of Lohri celebrations. Traditionally men, women and children dance and sing around the bonfire, throw in peanuts, popcorn, revdi and rice flakes. Lohri brings people together and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival brings out Punjab's rich traditions of agricultural prosperity, colour and the people's spirit of sharing. Lohri is a fine example of a community festival and many of the rituals are done together. On Lohri, special food is made in households with til or sesame and jaggary and of course Punjab's famous makki ki roti and sarson ka saag. The day marks the beginning of the auspicious Uttarayan. The Lohri Sankrantimoment according to drikpanchang.com is at 8:29 AM on Thursday. On Lohri, prayers are offered to the Sun god and Goddess Lakshmi. The festival is said to be very special for newly-wed couples.

Happy Lohri 2021 wishes: Sab nu Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan! Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Pics, Facebook Messages And WhatsApp Status To Share

May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gur and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season.

Happy Lohri!

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam,

Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam.

Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021 wishes: Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri!

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,

Udi patang te khil geya dil,

Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti,

Rabb kare sabda bhala...

Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021 wishes: Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri around you. Happy Lohri to you!

Sardi ki thar-tharahat mein,

Moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath,

Lohri mubaarak ho aapko,

Dosti aur rishton ki garmahat ke saath

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021 wishes: Here's a beautiful Lohri greetings card to share

Happy Lohri 2021 wishes: Enjoy the day, Happy Lohri to you!

Happy Lohri 2021 wishes: May your year be just as colourful and joyful as the festival of Lohri. Wish you a very happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021!