International Picnic Day 2020: Think Out Of The 'Basket' And Enjoy The Day

World Picnic Day 2020: This year it's a great opportunity to catch up with family and friends online

On International Picnic Day this year you cannot pack a basket, hop into your car and head to a picturesque locale as it is not advisable to step out amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But you can definitely celebrate the 'picnic' spirit with friends and family. Get on a zoom call or whatever online chat platform you prefer and connect with your loved ones.

International Picnic Day has been celebrated on June 18 for over a decade now. Traditionally, in the Northern Hemisphere, when it's summer time, the day is spent amid nature outdoors. In the Southern Hemisphere, a similar day is observed on the first Monday of August each year.

International Picnic Day is not a public holiday in most countries.

Here's how you can enjoy the day best:

If you have a lawn or a rooftop garden, spread a mat and spend some time with family. Pack a picnic hamper with the usual goodies.

You can join friends across continents and cities and chat online.

Go for indoor games, family card parties.

This year you have to really think out of the traditional picnic basket and get creative.

The pandemic has changed our lives in a way that we never imagined and days like this become another chance to reconnect with friends and exchange notes about lockdown.