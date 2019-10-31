Happy Halloween 2019: Twitter Reveals Its 'Spooky Side'

Happy Halloween: Halloween's origins date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain.

It is Halloween Day today dedicated to remembering the dead. Over the years, the religious observances have reduced on Halloween and in its modern form, the day has evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns and costume-themed parties. People put their best foot forward by putting on spooky make-up and clothes for these parties. Twitter too is abuzz with the festival fever with "Happy Halloween" being the top trend today. We have compiled some scary and funny tweets for you on Halloween Day. Happy Halloween!

Halloween Day: Top Tweets

I was gonna wish you Happy Brexit Day today, but um... 🤔🤦🏼‍♀️



So instead, to lighten the mood, I'll wish you #HappyHalloween and show you my #halloweenfancydress I went as a half-dead office worker (obvs!) pic.twitter.com/sp8gcJfc8p — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) October 31, 2019

Me scaring my friends by calling instead of texting them



#HappyHalloweenpic.twitter.com/vi49iR6JCz — Don ???? (@TylerD91) October 31, 2019

So I played with some spooky filters happy Halloween ???? #HappyHalloween#Halloweenpic.twitter.com/IPFk0eVbau — sʜᴀz ♡ ᴊᴀɴᴋɪᴋᴜ (@sereinvk) October 31, 2019

I can see through your bullshit better now. #HappyHalloween ???? pic.twitter.com/RNAOkTNnr9 — ℳ (@MichellePhan) October 31, 2019

History, Origin Of Halloween Day:

Halloween has always been a holiday filled with mystery, magic and superstition. Its origins date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts, who lived 2,000 years ago in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France, celebrated their new year on November 1. Celts believed that on the night before the New Year, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred. On the night of October 31, they believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to Earth, so they started lighting bonfires and wearing costumes to ward off the ghosts. That's how Halloween turned into a tradition and evolved into many modern forms.

Happy Halloween!

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.