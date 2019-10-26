Happy Govardhan Puja 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Photos, Wallpapers Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Govardhan 2019: May Lord Krishna bless you this Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja is a day to pray to Lord Krishna and day to day to remember and renew their faith in taking refuge in God. It is celebrated a day after Diwali or Lakshmi Puja and falls on October 28, Monday, this year. It is believed that villagers in Govardhan would pray to Lord Indra, the god of rain and storms, during the autumn season, but Krishna, desired that they worship Mount Govardhan instead as it provides natural resources to them and was responsible for the natural phenomena Gokul city. On following Krishna's advice, Lord Indra got displeased and initiated storms and torrential rains in the region. To protect them from this wrath, Lord Krishna took the villagers to Mount Govardhan and picked it up with his little finger. He stood there, unmoving, as the villagers took shelter under the Govardhan hill from the heavy rain. After seven days, when Lord Indra accepted his defeat. Govardhan Puja reminds Krishan devotees to keep refuge in the Lord and have unwavering faith in him. Know Govardhan Puja timings, significance, rituals here.

Govardhan Puja messages and wishes you can send to your family and friends:

May Lord Krishna bless you this Govardhan Puja.

I pray to God for your healthy and prosperous life

May you find all the delights of life and all your dreams come true.

May you a blessed Govardhan Puja.

Prem se Krishna ka naam japo,

Chandan ki khusbu,

Resham ka haar,

Dhoop ki sugandh,

Diyo ki fhuhaar,

Dil ki ummidein,

Apno ka pyar,

Mangalmay ho aapke liye,

Govardhan Puja ka tyohar.

May all your dreams come true. Sending you my best wishes this Govardhan Puja.

May this Govardhan Pooja bring you success, wealth and love and Lord Krishna bless you and your family. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Sing the praises of Krishna

For it's a day of lights and cheer

Missing you on Govardhan Puja!

Happy Govardhan Puja 2019.

Happy Govardhan Puja: May you have a blessed Govardhan Puja.

A day of festivities and bliss,

Govardhan Puja is here again,

May lord Krishna bring you love and luck,

And destroy all the evils and pain…

Happy Govardhan Puja.

Bansi ki dhun par,

Sabke dukh wo harta hai,

Aaj bhi apna kanhaiyya,

Kayi chamatkaar karta hai…

Govardhan pooja ki shubhkaamnaayein!

Happy Govardhan Puja!

