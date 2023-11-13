Govardhan Puja 2023: Date, Significance And Puja Timings

It is said that Lord Krishna held the mountain on his little finger for seven days

The festival of Diwali is a five-day extravaganza that begins with Dhanteras, followed by Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and ends with Bhai Dooj. Govardhan puja which falls on the fourth day of the festivities is celebrated with immense fervour in Hindu households, especially the followers of Lord Krishna who is also known as Govardhan Dhari. It is also referred to as the Annakut Puja by the devotees.

Govardhan Puja Date And Time:

It is celebrated a day after Diwali or Lakshmi Puja and falls on November 13, Monday, this year. However, in certain years, depending on the Pratipada tithi as per the Hindu calendar, Govardhan Puja is observed on the second day after Diwali.

The Pratipada Tithi will begin at 2:56 PM on November 13 and end at 2:36 PM on November 14. The auspicious timings for Goverdhan Puja in the morning are between 06:43 AM and 08:52 AM, and 2:56 pm to 4:59 pm in the evening.

Significance of Govardhan Puja:

Govardhan Puja is performed to commemorate the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna had lifted Govardhan parvat (hill) with his little finger to provide shelter to the people of Vrindavan to protect them from heavy rainfall. Lord Indra was angry because the people of Vrindavan had stopped worshipping him.

He stood there lifting the hill without moving for seven days until Lord Indra had to bow to the might of Lord Krishna and stop the rain.

Govardhan puja also stresses the importance of the fundamental aspects of human life. This is also thought to be a good way to express gratitude to Mother Nature. On this occasion, devotees perform Annakut Puja. They prepare chappan bhog (56 delicious food items) and offer them to Lord Krishna.

Why Govardhan Puja is called Annakut Puja:

It is said that Lord Krishna held the mountain on his little finger for seven days and did not move or had any food. When the rains stopped, the villagers made up for it by cooking a lavish meal with 56 items called the "chhappan bhog". Devotees literally make a mountain of food to offer Lord Krishna, called Annakoot and that's why the day is also celebrated as Annakut Puja.

Some of the common items found in the Chappan Bhog are Makhan Misri, kheer, rasgulla, jeera ladoo, jalebi, rabri, mathri, malpua, Mohan Bhog, chutney, murabba, saag, dahi, rice, dal, kadhi, ghewar, chila, papad, Moong Dal ka Halwa, pakoda, khichadi etc.