Happy Friendship Day 2021: These Memes Will Make Your Friends Laugh

International Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.

It's friendship day and what better way to celebrate this day than with some rib-tickling memes to laugh over with your best friends. Friends are undoubtedly the family we choose and, while it may not be possible to celebrate this day with your closest friends in person this year, sending them memes to make them smile is a good start for sure.

To help you celebrate this special day with your best friends, we have collected a list of 10 witty memes that you can send to your friend groups and begin this day with a much-needed dose of laughter.

Here are a few memes you can forward:

Who is the first person you call to share gossip or secrets with? Definitely your best friend.

References are important. And who better to give your future employer or landlord a 5-star review about you than your friends?

Friendship is an endless cycle of giving each other life advice when neither of you knows enough.

Relatable much?

Iconic friendships are the ones where you annoy each other endlessly, but at the end of the day love each other the most.

“Sometimes you meet a person and you just click—you're comfortable with them, like you've known them your whole life, and you don't have to pretend to be anyone or anything.”

No one can cheer you up and make you smile better than a friend.

For a happy life, having a best friend is one of the most important ingredients. So, which of these memes will you send to that best friend? Tell us in the comments below.