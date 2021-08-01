Happy Friendship Day 2021: Top 21 Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Wish Your Best Friend Today

Friendship Day 2021: The first Sunday of August every year is observed as the friendship day.

Happy Friendship Day! It is time to bring out the friendship bands and special gifts to celebrate this day, that's observed on the first Sunday of August every year. This time around, it is being celebrated today, on August 1. What better way to begin the month than spending the day with your closest friends, who are the family you choose in many ways. With International Friendship Day being celebrated a few days earlier, on July 30, there is no better time to tell your friends just how important they are.

While the joy of picking a friendship band for your best pal is unparalleled, distance and time can often play spoilsport. However, that should in no way prevent you from spreading cheer today, and we are here to help.

We have curated a list of 21 special greetings, messages and quotes that are bound to make you and your friends smile on this special day.

Take a look:

Friends are like stars. You may not always notice them, but they are always there watching over you. And you, my friend, are an absolute star. Happy Friendship Day!

God is so wise. He didn't create friends with price tags because if he did, I would not have been able to afford you. Happy Friendship Day!

You make my bad days seem good and the good ones even better. Thank you for being my rock. Happy Friendship Day!

There is not much I really need when I have a friend as loving and thoughtful as you!

Thank you for being the light at the end of all the dark tunnels. Happy Friendship Day!

You brighten my day like no one else can. Thank you for being the sunshine on gloomy days. Happy Friendship Day!

A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.

Dear friend, ever since you came into my life, you have filled my life with utter joy and happiness! Happy Friendship Day to you!

Now that you know all my secrets, you are stuck with me for life. So, congratulations and Happy Friendship Day.

Dear friend, every time you fall, know that I will be the first to pick you up. After laughing out loud. Happy Friendship Day.

But if you want to say it like the poets, writers, and artists of the world, there are some lovely quotes about friendship.

“Stay is a charming word in a friend's vocabulary.” — Amos Bronson Alcott

“The capacity for friendship is God's way of apologising for our families.” — Jay McInerney

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything.” — Muhammad Ali

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one." — CS Lewis

“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” — Helen Keller

"Silence makes a real conversation between friends. Not the saying, but the never needing to say that counts." — Margaret Lee Runbeck

“When you're in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, damn, that was fun.” — Groucho Marx

“True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.” — Charles Caleb Colton

“Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” — Mark Twain

“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

“In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, for in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” — Khalil Gibran

Tell us in the comments which of these messages you have chosen for your friends.